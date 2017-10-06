Women’s soccer fights for scoreless draw

By Jeff Uveino

Contributing Writer

On Thursday night, the St. Bonaventure women’s soccer team worked to a scoreless draw on the road with the Fordham Rams.

The teams played through overtime but neither was able to find a goal. The highlight for the Bonnies was the performance of goalkeeper Lauren Malcolm.

The sophomore tied a career-high with 13 saves in the effort, making several key stops that kept St. Bonaventure in the game. Malcolm was one short of the conference-best mark for saves in a game this season, trailing only Richmond’s Katie Brennan, who had 14.

Fordham outshot the Bonnies 25-6, with 14 of their shots being on goal as opposed to 2 shots on goal for Bonaventure.

St. Bonaventure moves to 0-11-3, while Fordham is now 5-5-4.

The Bonnies will return home this weekend to face the University of Rhode Island on Sun. at 1p.m.

