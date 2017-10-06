Late goals trip up men’s soccer

By Mike Hogan

Contributing Writer

The Atlantic 10 opener was a rendition of what the season has been so far for the St. Bonaventure University men’s soccer team, as they were involved in yet another back-and-forth nail-biter against the University of Rhode Island.

The Bonnies scampered off to a quick lead as junior Isaiah Barret scored his first career goal in the 18th minute to get the Bonnies a 1-0 lead, as he was assisted by Kieran Toland. Rhode Island went on to answer the bell as Dominik Richter knotted things up at 1.

However, it wouldn’t be tied for long as senior Kieran Toland netted a goal just six minutes later in the 41st minute. The goal would go on to be Toland’s third of the season to give the Bonnies a slight 2-1 edge.

The Bonnies 2-1 lead remained intact until the game’s final moments.

The Rams would not go down without a whimper in the first conference game, as Nicklas Middrup found the back of the net in the 82nd minute to tie the ball game up at 2.

Heartbreak would strike again for the Bonnies in a season full of teeter-totter affairs. With time winding down in the 88th minute, Rhode Island’s Stravos Zarokostas stunned the Bonnies and gave Rhode Island the win.

The Bonnies will return back home on Saturday as they will meet Davidson College in their second conference game of the season at 3:00 p.m. at the Marra Athletics Complex.

hoganm17@bonaventure.edu