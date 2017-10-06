Golf wins inaugural Murray Cup

By A.J. Mitchell

Contributing Writer

On Thursday, the St. Bonaventure University men’s golf team traveled to Loudonville, New York to defeat the Siena College Saints in the first ever Murray Cup match by a score of 11 to 5.

The match was played in a hybrid match play/stroke play format through 18 holes. One point was awarded to whoever shot the lowest in each group, and another point was given to the player who won the most holes in the round.

Leading the way for the Brown and White was junior Matt Abendroth, who shot a 76, which was tied for the lowest score of the day. Sophomore Nolan Ditcher tied Abendroth as he helped contribute to the team’s second victory in 24 hours.

In match play, the trio of Zach Chaddock, Brent Morgan and Danny Gianniny continued their hot streaks by sweeping their opponents and taking two points each.

In total, Abendroth, Ditcher, Chaddock, Gianniny and Morgan combined to shut out their opponents by a score of 10-0.

Senior Corey Long was the third Bonnie to shoot a 76 on the day, earning the Bonnies a key point as he tied Jack Brown of Siena in match play as Brown won more holes on the round so the two split the points. The Long versus Brown matchup was the only split of the day.

The Murray Cup is named after St. Bonaventure alumni Ed Murray, who was a part of the Class of ’68, and Siena trustee John Murray. While both men share the last name, they are not related but both love their schools and golf.

St. Bonaventure will hold onto the title until the two schools battle it out next season.

After a very successful string of matches, the Bonnies look to continue their momentum as they face off against rivals Canisius and Niagara in the Little Three Championship on Oct. 19.

mitcheaj17@bonaventure.edu