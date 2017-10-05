My Body Stays

By Jacob Przesiek

Never touched a die

or playing card in my life

but I still lost mine

in Vegas.

I don’t bet on change

because the odds are

stacked against me.

Washington is a gambling

town and the house

always wins.

See, it’s funny

because people died

and nothing changes.

It’s like a joke that never

stops being funny no

matter how many times

it’s told.

You can’t just kill a joke

at a country music festival.

It’ll live its life uninterrupted

and finally pass into the realm

of dead memes once it

runs its course;

when the last window in America

is boarded over, and no one

ever goes outside.

We’re so lucky to live in a country

that does such a good job

of protecting its comedy.

‘Country music always tasted like blood.

Don’t you remember?’

Huh…

Must have kept those memories

in the legs I used to walk on.

A husband died for his wife

of a year.

“He saved my life,”

but lost his own.

If he died a virgin

he’d’ve still given more f***s than the

Fanatic

Obtuse

Xenophobes

who pretend to care.

