The Polar Spray returns to Bona’s

By Hannah Legacy

Contributing Writer

To kick off Family Weekend, the St. Bonaventure women’s swimming and diving team will host its third annual Polar Spray to support the Special Olympics of New York (SONY).

Participants who attend will be sprayed by the Allegany Volunteer Fire Company.

The Polar Spray originated from another event, the Polar Plunge, where people “plunge” into the Erie River. The Polar Plunge will be held on Dec. 3 this year.

“A few years back, the ice was too thick and they couldn’t jump. They approached us with the idea,” said Paula Scraba, Ph.D., O.S.F, on how the Polar Spray was born.

According to their website, Special Olympics is an international organization that promotes understanding, acceptance and inclusion between people with and without intellectual disabilities and provides people with intellectual disabilities opportunities to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy and friendship.

The Special Olympics was founded by Eunice Kennedy Shriver who was an advocate for acceptance of people with intellectual disabilities.

“Back in the 60’s, you couldn’t go to school if you had disabilities, especially intellectual disabilities,” said Scraba. “Her house was a sports summer camp for the disabled… What came out of this was legislation, with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which they called IDEA,” she said.

Scraba, an associate professor of physical education and organizer of the Polar Spray, said the Polar Spray assists the Special Olympics, but it also benefits the community.

“We’re not just raising for ourselves… The highest rate of poverty in New York State is right here,” said Scraba. “These kinds of programs [allow] members of the community to build relationships.”

You can register to participate in the Polar Spray by filling out a registration form. However, you can also register at the event at 4 p.m. or online. You can fundraise by joining a group or raise money independently via sponsors.

Prizes will be awarded for raising a certain amount of money. If you raise $20, you will receive an official, free Polar Spray t-shirt. The people either with the most participants or the most money raised will win a pizza party.

The Polar Spray will be held outdoors on the basketball courts in between the Richter Center and the Reilly Center. The event will begin at 5 p.m. with a welcome ceremony by ROTC. Then they will turn the hoses on and let the Polar Spray begin.

