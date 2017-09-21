Student services soon to be centered in Hopkins

By Faith Topolski

Contributing Writer

Until recently, the student service offices of the Registrar, Student Account Services and Financial Aid have been separated, one being in Doyle Hall and the other in Hopkins Hall.

There is now a plan in place to co-locate the offices to one central location. All the offices will be incorporated into the current area the Business Office occupies in room 130 of Hopkins Hall.

“This will allow us to establish a centralized service area, staffed by all three offices, to assist students in all of these areas,” said Ann Kightlinger, director of Student Accounting Services.

“In short, this is being done to simplify access to these offices for our students and improve our overall service. No more walking back and forth between Doyle and Hopkins to get your records and financial services questions answered.”

The offices of Student Records & Financial Services will also include student housing to assist students with housing questions, said Kightlinger.

The services offered by the three offices will have a new area to conduct their business. The new space is designed to be more inviting, efficient and will include a reception area.

Consolidating the offices will make the process of collecting information easier.

It will also allow its staff to better answer questions from parents and students about the services the offices offer.

“Currently, each area has two staff members handling questions in the office and on the phone from students and parents,” said Kightlinger. “This will allow all six staff members to be in a general area which will enhance our ability to assist students. Also, all directors and assistant directors of these areas will be located on the first floor of Hopkins Hall. We do not anticipate any additional staff positions will be added,” she said.

The offices will be working to give students options and provide information on MySBU.edu to complete as much business as possible online.

“Our first priority is to provide all of our current services from the Office of the Registrar, Student Accounts and Financial Aid Offices, while taking general questions for all three areas from the new centralized Student Records & Financial Services area,” said Kightlinger.

Kightlinger said the offices will be located in Hopkins Hall where the current Business Office is in room 130.

topolsfl17@bonaventure.edu