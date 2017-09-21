Klashing views on tradition

By Leah McCluskey

Contributing Writer

As the annual Keg Klash event approaches, trouble has already begun to stir. The tradition of throwing a massive party for upperclassmen to binge drink kegs of cheap beer and have a good time has become the subject of many disagreements.

For the past few years, talk of racism and bigotry has surfaced in response to the design of the T-shirts that are created for the event. The design refers back to an old Bona’s logo featuring a headdress from Bona’s original mascot, the Brown Indian. Some see this as a simple representation of a good time, others find it to be rather disrespectful.

Haylei John, a senior international studies major, has been opposed to the use of the headdress many times.

“It has been a discussion every year that I can remember, and the fact that this is still an issue is exhausting,” she said. “I just don’t understand how people can go to school here and be ignorant of the existence of the culture just down the road.”

“Have fun and be safe, but use this as a time to reflect and be conscious of the people around you. Realize that some things are wrong without having to be told that it is by others,” said John.

Similarly, Parker Suddeth, the coordinator for the Damietta Center for Multicultural Student Affairs, expressed some dissatisfaction with the continued use of the Brown Indian’s headdress.

“Every year, Keg Klash is always culturally appropriated by the Brown Indian as a way to symbolize drinking,” he said.

He paused for a moment to look up the dictionary definition of cultural appropriation and found it to be, “…the adoption or use of elements of one culture by members of a different culture…”.

“It’s a moral issue,” Suddeth said. “…and I’m not about publicly shaming people. I just want everyone to understand that your intent may have a big impact.”

He went on to add that since Bonaventure prides itself in being a Franciscan community, it is our job to bring awareness to injustices.

“It is in our core to realize that cultural appropriation of any kind is an issue,” said Suddeth. “We cannot continue to be hurtful, to the point where it is almost malicious. If you knew better, you should do better. When you are knowledgeable of something, its consequences and impacts and you still consciously choose to participate, then you are perpetuating racism and bigotry.”

There are two sides to every good story.

Alex Olday, a junior political science major commented on the design.

“I think [the headdress is] a Bonaventure tradition, and I fully support it,” said Olday.

Sara Dezio, a junior strategic communication major, thought the design was the best of the seven options students were given.

“I like the shirt design, I think it’s fun and creative and was definitely the best design choice we had,” Dezio said. “I’m so excited about the shirt and keg klash in general because my parents and siblings all went to school here. It’s part of Bonaventure and its history and it’s a great way for students to come together, let loose, and have some fun.”

Joe Fulmore, a junior strategic communication major agreed.

“I do like the shirt,” said Fulmore. “The headdress is not being portrayed in a negative light. If it was on the keg, then it would be different. The headdress has been a part of Bonaventure before in its past. I feel this is a call back to previous logo designs.”

With Keg Klash just around the corner, we leave this one up to the Bonnies. Is it okay to utilize another culture’s identity if it is in good faith, or should we once again retire the traditional headdress and find something else to appear on the T-shirts?

