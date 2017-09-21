How to apply fall trends on campus

By Kaylyn Foody

Contributing Writer

New York Fashion Week may be over, but the trends we saw on the runway are fresher than ever. We might be broke college kids who cannot buy couture designer fashion, but we can mimic the pros to achieve hot looks that are prime for cold weather. Here are three trends that took over runways this year.

Red was one of the hottest colors on the runway this season. With designers like Marc Jacobs, Oscar de la Renta and Armani offering plenty of ways to play with the color. Granted that these designers were in sunny New York City and not Olean where temperatures tend to plunge quickly. Some of the bright red styles they created are not quite practical for us.

There is a way to utilize this bright fall color here on campus, though. Pair a red sweater with your favorite pair of jeans or make a statement with a bright red scarf as an addition to your outfit for the day. This is a super easy and subtle splash of color to the muted hues of fall.

Another trend that spanned across designers this year was the pantsuit. That’s right, the powerful pantsuit strutted down the runway at plenty of shows this fall. It may be a stretch to say that you could wear a pantsuit to class during the week, but it is super easy to recreate the look in a less formal way.

Simply pair a blazer, black or colored, with a pair of dark jeans and you’re ready to go. Keeping your shirt a plain color so that the focus of the look is on your blazer. If you don’t happen to have a blazer with you, a buttoned cardigan that stops at your waistline will do just fine.

A third trend that dominated runways this year was plaid. You heard it, plaid is on its way back. Not the 90’s grunge flannel kind of plaid, think more the iconic yellow skirt and jacket combination from the movie Clueless. Plaid is the newest hot. There is an abundance of plaid skirts online for relatively cheap prices.

These three trends are quick and easy to create and not quite as formal as the runway but still ready to go to class!

foodykm17@bonaventure.edu