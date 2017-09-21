Alumnus wins NYS Teacher of the Year

By M.K. Killen

News Assignment Editor

St. Bonaventure University’s School of Education takes pride in producing award-winning educators.

Christopher Albrecht, 93, was named the 2018 New York State Teacher of the Year.

Albrecht is the 48th New York State Teacher of the Year. He was given the award for going “above and beyond every day in the classroom.”

Albrecht is a fourth-grade teacher at Fred W. Hill School in the Brockport School District. A ceremony was held by the New York State Board of Regents to honor Albrecht in Albany on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

He also received the Thomas Sobol Award and the David Johnson Award, which were created as annual gifts for Teacher of the Year recipients.

Albrecht has been a teacher at Fred W. Hill School for 20 years and taught fourth grade for the past 14. He first discovered his passion for teaching when he worked as a camp counselor on Keuka Lake.

Albrecht received his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from St. Bonaventure in 1993 and later pursued a master’s degree in elementary education from Clarion University.

For St. Bonaventure students, Albrecht’s achievements are something to be celebrated.

“That’s amazing! Go Bona’s!” said Chris Ruyack, a junior education major, in reaction to news Albrecht’s award.

“It makes me happy to see a Bonaventure graduate from the same department succeed,” said Ally Murray, a junior education major.

Sarah Rose Costello, a junior education major, had similar sentiments to share.

“As an education major, it’s heartwarming to see our Bonaventure teachers succeed and accomplish so much within our community,” said Costello.

Sophia Kucharski, junior triple certification education major, said she was excited to read about the achievements of an alumnus of her same field of study.

“I think this program does a really good job preparing you for teaching in the real world,” said Kucharski. “Currently, I’m in field block one and I’m in the classroom two days a week. Most schools don’t start that experience until junior year, but I had 75-hours experience from previous years.”

Kucharski said her foundation at Bonaventure has given her confidence in her future.

“I really want to teach kindergarten because that’s when children are most impressionable,” said Kucharski. “Last summer, I told my dad I wanted to be teacher of the year one day and I think Bonaventure will make that possible for me.”

But what truly sets St. Bonaventure’s education department apart from others?

“I really see an overwhelming passion in the faculty and staff,” said Maximilian Weiss, the graduate assistant in the education department. “You can always count on them for help and guidance. The faculty love what they do and it makes all the difference in the world.”

Dr. René Hauser, associate professor of education, said there are a few things that really set St. Bonaventure apart from other schools of education. One of them is the extremely scaffolded field block and in-classroom experience.

“Our students become part of the fabric of local schools,” said Hauser, explaining that students have nearly 1,000 hours of experience in the classroom by the time they graduate with a bachelor’s degree.

According to Hauser, another thing that sets St. Bonaventure apart is the Franciscan mission that serves as a foundation to all their courses. Hauser said the bottom line of the school of education’s compass rose from the Franciscan value of social justice, which guides all of the courses in the education department.

“We produce teachers who are not only competent, but also have Franciscan values,” said Hauser. “In my experience, teachers who truly believe in the worth of each individual student really make a difference.”

Hauser said St. Bonaventure’s focus on educating students with special accommodations as well as gifted students, who are typically neglected in school systems, is what makes St. Bonaventure graduates highly successful in the classroom and in their districts.

The school of education currently has graduates working all over the United States, on military bases and in countries like South Korea and Vietnam.

“Wherever a Bonaventure graduate wants to go, they get a job,” said Hauser.



killenmk15@bonaventure.edu.