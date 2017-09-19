Ditcher, Gianniny and Morgan lead Brown and White to fourth place

By A.J. Mitchell

Contributing Writer

The St. Bonaventure men’s golf team took a trip down to Cornell, NY this past weekend to play in the Cornell Invitational at the Robert Trent Jones golf course at Cornell University.

Sophomore Nolan Ditcher put an exclamation point onto his great weekend by shooting a one-over par 72 on Sunday. Ditcher was also able to add three birdies which helped him tie for fifth place overall. The sophomore finished the weekend with a score of 212 after 72 holes, which was good for one-under par. Ditcher’s weekend score is tied for the fifth-lowest score in St. Bonaventure history.

Junior Brent Morgan and freshman Danny Gianniny helped pace the Bonnies by shooting a 68 on Sunday. Morgan had four birdies and one bogey which helped him finish in a tie for 13th place. Gianniny had a birdie and an eagle in his second career collegiate tournament. He finished a stellar round with only one bogey, good enough to move up 17 spots from his 34th place rank on the individual leaderboard headed into the day.

Senior Corey Long and sophomore Zach Chaddock rounded out the Bonnies great weekend by each shooting a two-over par score of 73 on Sunday. Long finished tied for 26th while Chaddock put the icing on the cake for St. Bonaventure by finishing in a tie for 33rd place.

Sunday’s round marks the lowest team score in program history. The score of 281 is tied with the second round of the NBT Bank Collegiate Classic during the 2006-2007 tournament. Only the final round of the Binghamton Invitational last season (278) and the third round of the James Madison Invitational (280) are ranked ahead of Sunday’s performance. St. Bonaventure’s total tournament score of 859 is also tied for the third-lowest total in school history.

The Brown and White look to continue their success next Monday and Tuesday as they head down to Chantilly, VA to participate at the George Mason Patriot Intercollegiate Tournament.

