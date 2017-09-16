Women’s soccer suffers shutout against Buffalo

By Jeremy Castro

Contributing Writer

The St. Bonaventure Women’s soccer team struggled once again to get on the scoresheet as they fell to the University at Buffalo Bulls by a final score of 3-0.

The Bonnies (0-7-1) went down early, as Kara Daly received the ball from the left side and rifled the ball into the top corner of Lauren Malcolm’s near post to give the Bulls the lead within the first five minutes.

Not too long after, Sydney Cerza created some space with some quick feet, but her left-footed curling effort went high and wide.

The rest of the first half did not have many other chances, barring one for each side, and the Bulls went into the half with a 1-0 lead.

Early in the second half, senior Danielle Vis delivered a corner from the right side, which found its way into the box, seemed to bounce around for a while, and in the end the ball was put wide by Alex Thompson.

Unfortunately for the Bonnies, that would be as close as they came to level the score line.

With twenty minutes remaining, Buffalo doubled their advantage when Moira Petrie hit a long range shot that bounced off the bottom of the crossbar and found its way over the goal line.

The Bonnies really started to open up attempting to get back into the game, and Buffalo once again capitalized on the opportunity, when Julia Benati all but sealed the victory for the Bulls.

The Bonnies were out-shot 11-6, and only had one shot on target.

Lauren Malcolm ended the match with three saves.

The Bonnies begin a two-game road trip, as they face Bryant University this Sunday.

They then travel to the Gateway to the West as they take on the Bilikens of Saint Louis University to begin Atlantic-10 Conference play.

castroja17@bonaventure.edu