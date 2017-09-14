Letter to the Editor: LGBTQ+ community deserves inclusion

By Matthew Laurrie

In response to a Sept. 8 Bona Venture article, titled “Choosing chastity over gay marriage,” I feel compelled to share a few thoughts. After reading the Nashville Statement, which was the focus of Patrick Hauf’s editorial, I have serious misgivings about Mr. Hauf’s interpretation of the document.

The Nashville Statement, referred to as a “Christian manifesto” condemning the lifestyles of homosexual and transgender individuals, consists of 28 declarations, broken into 14 “articles.” Some of the more contemptible assertions in the manifesto included, “We deny that sexual attraction for the same sex is part of the natural goodness of God’s original creation” (Article 8) and “It is sinful to approve of homosexual immorality or transgenderism and that such approval constitutes an essential departure from Christian faithfulness” (Article 10).

The text contained one acrimonious pronouncement after another, and I found it extremely difficult to understand how Mr. Hauf views the Nashville Statement as anything other than discriminatory rhetoric aimed at persecuting some of the most vulnerable individuals in our society.

How exactly, in Mr. Hauf’s opinion, do these teachings promote “nothing but a loving outreach to those with same-sex attractions?”

Mr. Hauf’s article also incongruously delineates gay marriage and chastity according to the Catholic Church – he asserts that same-sex couples who engage in sexual activity with one another are following “a path of sin.”

Therefore, he fails to recognize the implication that the Catholic Church’s refusal to endorse same-sex marriages is overtly homophobic.

USA Today reported in an Aug. 30 news piece that “more than 150 conservative evangelicals from across the country are listed as initial signatories” on the Nashville Statement.

Did any of these signers consult a homosexual or transgender individual and include them in a conversation that revolves exclusively around their lives?

Alas, the Bible tells us gay and transgender men and women are abominations, so I suppose that interaction was strictly forbidden for these Biblicists.

Since Mr. Hauf constantly reiterates the necessity of promoting and living by “the unchanging teachings of the Bible,” I hope he takes time to consider and personally grapple with some of the less discussed, controversial Biblical teachings, especially with regard to women, slavery and violence.

Furthermore, as a former BV editor, I was disappointed Mr. Hauf failed to take this opportunity to reach out to members of our faith community for additional insight.

During my time at Bona’s, I always found our friars and spiritual advisors to be promoters of love, acceptance and understanding.

I’d venture that the majority of them would classify the Nashville Statement for what it really is: an intolerant doctrine that does not represent the loving embrace of a Godly community.

I truly hope all of us – Christian or otherwise – can forever foster a sense of inclusion for all people and respect the lifestyles we have been destined to follow.

