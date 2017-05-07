Bonnies end series with walk-off over Spiders

By Kiley O’Donnell

Sports Assignment Editor

The St. Bonaventure University baseball team added a walk-off victory Saturday afternoon, defeating the Richmond Spiders 6-5 on a walk with the bases loaded.

Freshman Casey Vincent started for the Bonnies and finished the day with nine hits and three runs allowed in five innings.

The Bonnies offense started to get hot in the bottom of the fourth, scoring three of its six runs. Junior infielder David “Bubba” Hollins notched a solo homer to left field to get things going. Shortly after, senior catcher Tommy LaCongo would ground out to the pitcher to bring home junior right fielder David Vaccaro, and a double from junior shortstop Cole Peterson would score senior center fielder Taishi Terashima.

The Spiders kept fighting back however, but they only held the lead into the top of the second inning. After a few wild pitches in the sixth inning, Richmond started to bounce back and tied the game at five.

Graduate right fielder RJ Watters would cross the plate after the ball went by the Bonnies catcher and junior catcher Brandon Johnson converted for a solo home run off of Bonnies’ junior Roman Wild.

The game went into the ninth tied at 5-5, where freshman James Wetter came into pitch and got out of a jam with a runner in scoring position.

After junior left fielder Ryan MacCarrick was hit by a pitch and junior first baseman Aaron Phillips doubled down the line, Hollins was intentionally walked to load the bases. Vaccaro then came to the plate and was walked, driving MacCarrick home and sealing the walk-off victory.

The Bonnies are now 14-6 in conference play and are now ranked third in the Atlantic 10. The final game of the series, originally set for Sunday at noon, has been cancelled.

