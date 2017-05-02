Bonnies take walk-off loss against Bearcats

By Mike DeSanto

Sports Editor

The St. Bonaventure University baseball team traveled to Binghamton Tuesday afternoon to play the Bearcats, but headed home with a 10-6 loss.

The game saw the Bonnies (22-16) out hit by the Bearcats (23-9) 14-9, but limiting the runners left on base to three, compared to the Bearcats’ six.

After the Bearcats opened the scoring in the bottom of the second with two runs, the Bonnies tied the game at two with a single by senior second baseman Jared Baldinelli and a double by senior catcher Tommy LaCongo in the top of the fifth.

However, the Bearcats would retake the lead with a run in the bottom of the fifth, followed by three in the bottom of the seventh, putting the score at 6-3, as junior third baseman David “Bubba” Hollins homered for the Bonnies in the top half of the seventh.

The Bearcats runs came on doubles for junior catcher Jason Agresti and senior first baseman Brendon Skidmore, as well as a sacrifice ground out.

The Bonnies responded with three runs of their own the following inning, tying the game. After a pair of singles put runners on first and second, and with two outs, senior designated hitter T.J. Baker emptied the bases with a double. Baker then scored when Hollins singled to right.

But, the Bearcats did not allow the game to go to extra innings. A double and two intentional walks loaded the bases with one out, bringing up freshman second baseman Justin Drpich, who already had two hits and one RBI in the game. Drpich wasted no time in his at bat, smacking a walk-off grand slam to right field, ending the game and giving the Bearcats the win.

Senior Danny Urban opened on the mound for the Bonnies, going two innings and giving up two runs on four hits.

Sophomore Robert Brown started for the Bearcats, throwing four scoreless innings and allowing just one hit.

The Bonnies will next play this weekend when they welcome the Richmond Spiders to McGraw-Jennings Field for a three-game set. The series is set to begin on Friday at 3 p.m.

desantmj13@bonaventure.edu