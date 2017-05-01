Bonnies place 10th at Atlantic 10 Championship

By Alfonso De Falco

Staff Writer

The St. Bonaventure University golf team played in the Atlantic 10 Championship in Orlando, Florida from Friday to Sunday, placing 10th overall out of 11 teams with a score of 895.

The Richmond Spiders (840), VCU Rams (853) and Dayton Flyers (854) placed in the top three, respectively.

The Bonnies completed the 54-hole tournament with a score 290 on Sunday, the Bonnies best score in an Atlantic 10 Championship since the opening round of the 2015 tournament, which was also held in Florida.

The highlight of the weekend came from freshman Zach Chaddock, who finished at three-under-par (69) in the third and final round, which is his career best. On Sunday, Chaddock posted four birdies.

Chaddock’s performance placed him 22nd overall on the individual leaderboard with a final score of 221, which put him at five-over-par.

Sophomore Brent Morgan finished the tournament with a total score of 224 (eight-over-par), placing 35th individually.

Other participants for the Bonnies included junior Corey Long, who finished with a score of 227 (11-over-par), and freshman Nolan Ditcher, scoring 225 (nine-over-par). Long ended up being tied for 44th place, while Ditcher tied for 40th place.

The tournament’s individual winner was sophomore Jack Lang of the Davidson Wildcats, who finished fifth as a team. The win made Lang Davidson’s first ever individual winner at the tournament.

