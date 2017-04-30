Bonnies complete sweep of Explorers

By Mike DeSanto

Sports Editor

The St. Bonaventure University baseball team secured the sweep against the La Salle Explorers over the weekend, winning 9-7 on Saturday and 3-0 on Sunday.

In Saturday’s game, the Bonnies out hit the Explorers 16-8, but left nine runners stranded on base over the course of the game.

Though the Explorers scored first, the Bonnies took a 5-1 lead between the fourth and fifth innings. Senior second baseman Jared Baldinelli started the scoring with a two-run double in the fourth, later scoring on a throwing error, and senior center fielder Taishi Terashima continued with a sacrifice groundout.

In the fifth, junior shortstop Cole Peterson and junior third baseman David “Bubba” Hollins each added a run with solo home runs.

Following the lead change, the Explorers would outscore the Bonnies 6-1 from the bottom of the fifth to the bottom of the seventh. The Explorers scored three runs in the fifth, thanks to an RBI double from sophomore second baseman Kevin McGowan and a two-run single by sophomore first baseman Ben Faso.

The bottom of the seventh saw the Explorers pick up another three runs on a single for sophomore center fielder Brian Tagoe, plating one run, and a double for junior designated hitter Chase Arnold, bringing in two.

Terashima tied the game in the eighth with a single, setting up Baldinelli (triple) and junior designated hitter Aaron Phillips (single) to bring home the game-winning runs in the top of the ninth.

Freshman Casey Vincent got the start for the Bonnies, going six innings and allowing four runs on four hits and five walks.

Freshman Matt Holt had the mound to start for the Explorers, surrendering five runs (three earned) on nine hits and one walk.

The Explorers (8-32, 2-13 A10) out hit the Bonnies (22-15, 12-6 A10) 5-4 in Sunday’s game, while also only leaving five runners on base, compared to the Bonnies’ eight.

Phillips wasted no time getting the Bonnies on the board, driving in Peterson with a single in the top of the first. Peterson had drawn a walk, reached second on a wild pitch and stolen third prior to the hit.

Both teams then shut each other out over the next several innings, until the Bonnies broke through again in the seventh.

Peterson and Phillips completed the days scoring with a pair of doubles to plate two runs and make it 3-0.

The Bonnies pitching staff continued to hold back the Explorers offensively, leading to the shutout victory and the sweep.

Junior Brandon Schlimm earned the win in his start after going six scoreless innings with five hits and one walk for the Bonnies.

Graduate student Luke Reilly lasted six-and-one-third innings and gave up three runs on four hits and seven walks for the Explorers.

The Bonnies will return to the field on Tuesday on the road against Binghamton at 4 p.m.

desantmj13@bonaventure.edu