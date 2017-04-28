MacCarrick helps club Bonnies to win

By Mike DeSanto

Sports Editor

The St. Bonaventure University baseball team picked up a win in its series opener against the La Salle Explorers, winning 8-4.

The Bonnies (20-15, 10-6 A10) edged the Explorers (8-30, 2-11 A10) in hits 10-9, while leaving six runners on base to the Explorers eight.

Junior left fielder Ryan MacCarrick led the way for the Bonnies with two home runs and five RBIs in the win.

After the Bonnies scored three runs in the first three innings, MaCarrick broke the game open in the fourth. With one out, the Bonnies were able to load the bases and bring up MacCarrick, who promptly smacked a grand slam to make the score 7-0.

The Explorers responded in the fifth with a pair of home runs from sophomore center fielder Brian Tagoe (solo) and junior third baseman Rafael Amanau (two-run) to pull within four runs.

However, the Explorers would only manage one more run, which came in the bottom of the ninth after the Bonnies had added a run in the eighth. But sophomore second baseman Kevin McGowan struck out with bases loaded to end the game and secure a Bonnies victory.

Junior Aaron Phillips struck out 13 batters over eight innings, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk for the win.

Graduate Michael Flax threw three innings for the Explorers, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits.

The Bonnies and Explorers will continue the series Saturday at 1 p.m.

