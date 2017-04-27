Upperclassmen set to end their journey

By Mike DeSanto

Sports Editor

For seven members of the St. Bonaventure University baseball team, the end of their careers is drawing near.

The Bonnies will graduate six seniors and one graduate student this season, including: outfielder Taishi Terashima, second baseman Jared Baldinelli, catchers Tommy LaCongo and Brad Gresock, first basemen/pitchers Danny Urban and T.J. Baker, and the graduate student, pitcher Scott Jerge.

“It’s been a good group of seniors. There’s not a guy in the group, whether he contributes on the field or contributes in the dugout, they have all contributed. They have all been a good group of guys; there’s no pouters or whiners,” head coach Larry Sudbrook said.

Sudbrook also said Jerge falls in a different category, and is playing under different circumstances than other graduating players.

“Scott Jerge is a real special case in the fact that Scott graduated [from] Valparaiso. He contacted us this summer; he had a year of eligibility,” Sudbrook said. “Scott has had some arm issues. His arm has killed him most of the year. But he loves to play baseball, he’s a good teammate, all the guys on the team love him and he is very supportive of everybody.”

This year’s senior class saw a surge of success over their time as Bonnies, going from 12 wins in 2014 to 18 through 33 games (as of 4/26) this season.

Urban said a change in the team dynamic accounts for the improvement on the field.

“The team has gone from a group of ‘me first’ guys to a group of ‘team first’ guys,” Urban said. “There are several that have either changed positions or worn ‘multiple hats’ because it’s gotten to the point that we’re going to do whatever it takes to get to the postseason. I went from being a position player to a pitcher simply because I thought it gave our team a better chance at success.”

Baldinelli said over his time on the team, one piece of advice has carried him and helped him contribute to the success of the team.

“The best advice I got was to stay within yourself, and know your role. Every guy on the team has a role, or roles,” Baldinelli said. “These may include being a home run guy, a bunt specialist, a base stealer, a defensive specialist. Every guy has a role to help us win, and we need everyone to perform at those roles in order to win games.”

Urban also received a piece of advice early in his career which has kept him going through his four years at the university.

He said the effect not only has impacted the way he’s handled playing baseball, but also how he approaches life in general.

“It might sound simple but it was to listen. Generally those who are trying to help you are those who genuinely care about your future. Whether it’s a coach, teacher, parent or friend; listen to the message and act on it. Most importantly, listen to the message and not the delivery,” Urban said. “My dad always told me that the day someone stops yelling is the day they stopped caring and that’s when you should be worried.”

Just as Baldinelli received sage advice from the upperclassmen before him, he has some advice for his teammates.

“I would say it’s important to bring positive energy to the field every day,” Baldinelli said. “I understand not everyone gets to play every game, there just isn’t enough room on the field. But everyone needs to be positive and cheer on your teammates in order to have a shot at winning. It’s bad enough we have to play against the opposing team and sometimes the umps, but it’s even worse when we have to play against ourselves, too.”

The Bonnies’ seniors will play their final regular season game on May 20, finishing the year at home against Fordham at noon.

