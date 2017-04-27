Students spring into the weekend

By Cameron Pettrone

Staff Writer

With Spring Weekend just around the corner, students are becoming excited for the weekend’s events.

Molly Pra Sisto, a freshman education major, is looking forward to this weekend.

“It’s supposed to be crazy from what I heard, but I am looking forward to spending time outside with my friends,” she said.

Sara Windoft, a freshman psychology major, is also excited for her first Spring Weekend.

“I am most looking forward to eating some good food and riding the bull,” she said.

Michael Conley, a senior psychology major, is also looking forward to the weekend’s activities.

“My best experience has honestly just been the buffet of food,” Conley said. “I always look forward to the chicken nuggets,” he said. “Who can go wrong with unlimited nuggs?”

The assortment of food is very diverse and changes each day. Some items being offered are pulled pork sandwiches, mac and cheese, hamburgers, walking tacos and potato salad.

The Hickey Dining Hall will be closed during outdoor food services. Students must obtain a wristband to eat outdoors.

While he is hoping to play some of the outdoor games that the school offers, Conley believes that a live performance of some sort could help to make the weekend even better.

“I think the school should pay to get a legitimate live performer on campus, someone that people know and would go see,” he said.

According to Conley, having a performer during Spring Weekend would help the school get its money’s worth.

Conley, who has been an RA during Spring Weekend, encourages those students who drink to be very careful.

He said that one year, he even had to send a student to the hospital.

“It’s important to use some sort of buddy system, someone should always know where you are at all times,” he said.

“Pace yourself,” he added. “It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon. You do want to remember your spring weekend after all, don’t you?”

