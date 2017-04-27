Sawyer finds growth upon final curtain call

By Jon Sawyer

Digital Editor

The Bona Venture was the first club on campus that I was introduced to. I didn’t know how I felt about writing. I always wanted to be in front of the camera and to work my way up to be an anchor on ESPN. Since joining the paper back in spring 2015, and having worked my way up to becoming the sports editor in the fall of 2016, I have fallen in love with sports writing.

Joining The BV made me feel comfortable and offered a place where I could express my thoughts through writing. It also helped me fall in love with what I actually want to pursue as a career; beat writing. I started with becoming the 2015-2016 women’s basketball beat writer where they had a remarkable season and ended up making it to the NCAA Tournament.

This past season, I took on the men’s basketball beat and followed the team everywhere they went, wrote recaps and live tweeted games. I also attended both the men’s (Brooklyn) and women’s (Richmond) 2015-2016 Atlantic 10 Tournaments and the men’s A10 Tournament this year in Pittsburgh. Being able to go into these professional arenas and talk with professional writers gave me even more incentive to become a sport beat writer.

This experience at The BV has been full of its ups and downs, but overall, it gave a guy a shot to find his path, and I couldn’t be more grateful for it. I would like to thank everybody that has helped me get to where I am today. I’d especially like to thank my parents because of their unconditional support and love they give me every day. Coming in being older then most of my classmates was an adjustment for me. I had a bumpy road, and no one ever thought I’d be graduating with a bachelor’s degree in a few weeks, but I overcame a lot and worked my butt off to get to where I am today.

Coming to Bona’s was the best decision I made, and I will always remember my time here as one of the best times of my life. Thank you and GO BONNIES!

sawyerjp15@bonaventure.edu