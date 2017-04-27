Bunny says goodbye

By Lian Bunny

Co-Photo Editor

I have learned the complex, but utterly rewarding relationship between a young reporter and his or her newsroom.

There are many ways to evaluate experiences. For The Bona Venture newspaper, I could reflect on past editorship positions, years involved, number of articles written, amount of hours dedicated, number of writers recruited or how much it helped my résumé.

But I know when I leave Bonaventure and think back to my time on The BV staff, none of those will come to mind; they aren’t important.

I started writing for The BV at the beginning of my freshman year and have been involved in the club ever since.

It was there I discovered my second family. We laugh and joke, we share frustrations and challenges.

A newsroom atmosphere is like no other. Sometimes on Wednesday nights after a long day of classes and schoolwork, I didn’t feel like spending an additional six plus hours in the basement of the Reilly Center. Putting together a weekly newspaper can be a daunting task.

But once I got to the newsroom, I wondered why I would want to be anywhere else. Putting together something special each week with some of my closest friends has been a privilege, not a job. Joining The BV is the best decision I’ve made at Bonaventure.

It has taught me teamwork, leadership, time management, dedication, responsibility, communication and the list goes on and on.

I have met some of the most passionate and hard-working people on the BV staff. I have met some of the funniest and most caring people on the BV staff.

As I prepare to graduate and leave the Bona Bubble, I will take all of my BV memories – wall quotes, BV-Buzz basketball games, late night Tim Horton’s runs, ordering dozens of cups of water from McDonalds, constantly trying to fix the printer, blasting Uptown Girl.

I love my BV family and I am going to miss them so much next year. They made my BV experience valuable. That kind of value cannot be measured.

But is inexplicably precious.

