Bunny says goodbye
By Lian Bunny
Co-Photo Editor
I have learned the complex, but utterly rewarding relationship between a young reporter and his or her newsroom.
There are many ways to evaluate experiences. For The Bona Venture newspaper, I could reflect on past editorship positions, years involved, number of articles written, amount of hours dedicated, number of writers recruited or how much it helped my résumé.
But I know when I leave Bonaventure and think back to my time on The BV staff, none of those will come to mind; they aren’t important.
I started writing for The BV at the beginning of my freshman year and have been involved in the club ever since.
It was there I discovered my second family. We laugh and joke, we share frustrations and challenges.
A newsroom atmosphere is like no other. Sometimes on Wednesday nights after a long day of classes and schoolwork, I didn’t feel like spending an additional six plus hours in the basement of the Reilly Center. Putting together a weekly newspaper can be a daunting task.
But once I got to the newsroom, I wondered why I would want to be anywhere else. Putting together something special each week with some of my closest friends has been a privilege, not a job. Joining The BV is the best decision I’ve made at Bonaventure.
It has taught me teamwork, leadership, time management, dedication, responsibility, communication and the list goes on and on.
I have met some of the most passionate and hard-working people on the BV staff. I have met some of the funniest and most caring people on the BV staff.
As I prepare to graduate and leave the Bona Bubble, I will take all of my BV memories – wall quotes, BV-Buzz basketball games, late night Tim Horton’s runs, ordering dozens of cups of water from McDonalds, constantly trying to fix the printer, blasting Uptown Girl.
I love my BV family and I am going to miss them so much next year. They made my BV experience valuable. That kind of value cannot be measured.
But is inexplicably precious.
bunnyla13@bonaventure.edu