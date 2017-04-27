Bille making impact on the track

By Kiley O’Donnell

Sports Assignment Editor

Drew Bille, a runner on the men’s track and cross country teams, reached new heights during his sophomore season after deciding to redshirt during last year’s season.

Bille, who is recently coming off a personal record in the 1500 with a time of 4:27.31 at the Roc City Invitational, discussed why he thought redshirting last season was the best decision for him on and off the track.

“Redshirting last year helped me out a lot as a runner and as a person,” said Bille. “Coach MacFarlane and I both thought it was a good idea because, even though I was a good runner, I still had some growing up to do as a person. By taking off last year, it helped me a lot as a student, athlete and as a person.”

His interest in cross country and track dates back to seven years ago, when a friend influenced him to join his school’s team.

From then on, he said it’s the sport he’s stuck with ever since.

“When I was in seventh grade, I was just a skinny, 5’11 kid that had no idea what sport to play. I couldn’t play football because I didn’t want to get hurt, I couldn’t play soccer because I didn’t have foot skills, so my buddy asked me to run cross country with him,” said Bille. “At the time, I didn’t even know it was a sport, but he was a good friend of mine and I said I would love to. After my first race, I fell in love with the sport.”

Due to the atmospheres, cross country and track are considered widely different.

For track, every race is broken up due to the pace of the laps.

In cross country, it’s difficult to measure out an exact course while running because there are no technical measurements.

Bille discussed how the size of the track and course affect the strategy in each sport.

“Cross country and track are a lot different in strategy because on the track you have to get a good start and fight for position, but in cross-country you have a lot of room to make up ground,” said Bille. “So, personally, they are very similar, but in track you have to be more aggressive to get comfortable and get in the spot you want.”

With only two meets left this season, Bille said he hopes to set personal records before he moves onto his junior year campaign.

He also already has his sights set on next year’s cross country season.

“My goals for the rest of this track season are just be a better teammate and work on my focus during racing. I would like to PR in the 800 and 1500 during the next few meets we have,” said Bille. “For cross country, just work very hard over the summer and focus on the little things to be the best runner I can be. Also, I want to drop some time off my 5k, 8k and 10k.”

Bille said he sees the translation of team chemistry making an impact during meets, as they influence each other strongly to be the best they can be. He called the sport “rewarding.”

“I love to run the 4×800 relay because the team has to work as one and you basically are giving everything you have for your boys and they are giving everything they [have] for you,” said Bille. “My favorite thing about cross country and track is that the team is close and we are all out there trying to be the best runners that we can, and we all feed off of it. You’re not going to find a sport more rewarding than running.”

odonneke16@bonaventure.edu