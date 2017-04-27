All Star, Hall of Famer…Owner?

By Mike DeSanto

Sports Editor

Welcome back to baseball, Captain!

I’m sorry, as a New York Yankees fan, I know Derek Jeter as Captain. But now Jeter will be called by a different title: owner.

This is because Jeter, along with a group that includes former Republican Presidential nominee Jeb Bush, has agreed to buy the Miami Marlins from current owner Jeffrey Loria. The terms of the sale have not quite been worked out (as of 4/25), but all signs are pointing to a deal eventually getting done.

Now, some may say: ‘Derek Jeter? He’s an athlete. What could he possibly know about running an organization?’

Well first, he won’t be doing it alone, but second, let’s look back at some things that show he could actually do it.

For a majority of his career, all of which was spent with the Yankees, Jeter played under the watch of owner George Steinbrenner. Now say what you want about the shrewdness of Steinbrenner’s business decisions, he was a smart man who knew how to run a team.

As captain of the team, by all accounts, Jeter dealt directly with Steinbrenner at times, being the best to talk to about how the players were doing and how team chemistry was. I’d imagine Jeter picked up at least some business tidbits and knowledge from watching “The Boss” operate.

I would also hazard to guess that he picked some things up from general manager Brian Cashman and former general manager Gene “Stick” Michael, who both helped make the Yankee teams Jeter was a part of great. So, the opportunities to observe some of the best have been there.

Also, Jeter created The Players’ Tribune, which has become a successful online forum for players from different sports to talk about issues that concern them. While it is much smaller of an operation than a professional baseball team, Jeter clearly has the mind for how to work an organization and a knack for bringing people together.

Finally, as previously stated, Jeter played baseball. But he didn’t just play; he played at an All-Star level for most of his 20-year career. That leads me to believe he knows a thing or two about the game of baseball. He has seen good teams and bad teams, so he has had the experience to see what works and what doesn’t. That type of experience is not something some owners have.

I don’t know if he’s going to be hands on or not, but I think Jeter will end up making the Marlins a much better organization. Maybe he’ll even bring them a ring.

But with that comes the end of my final Extra Point on both the paper and at St. Bonaventure University.

There are many people I’d like to thank, and I think you know who you are, so I’ll go with a select few.

First, I’d like to thank my friend, roommate and mentor Jonathan Sawyer. I’ve had an amazing time traveling, working and learning with and from you. I honestly don’t know where I’d be without your help and advice. You’ve helped to make me a better writer, and more importantly, a better person. Thank you, bro.

Next, thank you to Kiley O’Donnell, who has worked with me through thick and thin this semester. I was happy to see the amount of passion and intrigue you had as we worked through the night to make the sports section better each week. But, I’m also happy that at the other end of it all, I can call you my friend.

Finally, I will thank Professor Carole McNall. For all of the advice and the helpful ear when I didn’t know what to do, I thank you. Your constant willingness to hear what I have to say about anything and everything has been an absolute treat.

I want to wish Ryan Signorino luck as he takes over as Sports Assignment Editor next semester. You’re going to do great.

Thank you to everyone who helped make my time here enjoyable and exciting. I will miss each one of you when I leave, but I know that this isn’t goodbye, it’s just see you later.

