Patriots walk-off in battle with Bonnies

By Mike DeSanto

Sports Editor

The St. Bonaventure University baseball team battled with George Mason on Sunday, but ultimately fell when the Patriots walked-off in the bottom of the ninth, ending the game in a 1-0 loss for the Bonnies.

The Bonnies (18-15, 9-6 A10) were out hit 8-2 by the Patriots (18-23, 7-5 A10), who left nine runners stranded over the course of the game.

Neither team registered a hit until the bottom of the third inning, when sophomore second baseman Alejandro Aponte and redshirt center fielder Frank Sturek each singled.

Junior right fielder Dave Vaccaro would deliver the Bonnies their first hit of the game when he led off the top of the fifth with a single. Meanwhile, the Patriots loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the fifth, but were unable to score after redshirt sophomore Brady Acker grounded into a double play to end the inning.

The Patriots continued to get chances over the next few innings, while the Bonnies’ offense struggled to get going.

But the game’s offensive struggles came to an end in the bottom of the ninth when the Patriots finally broke through. Aponte led off with a walk, moving over on a sacrifice bunt. Sturek followed with a single, putting runners on the corners, and junior shortstop Michael Smith was intentionally walked to load the bases. After the Bonnies picked up the second out on a pop out, an error at first base allowed the game-winning run to score, giving the Patriots the win.

Junior Brandon Schlimm got the start, throwing five scoreless innings and allowing six hits.

Sophomore Brian Marconi started for the Patriots, holding the Bonnies scoreless with two hits and two walks over nine innings.

The Bonnies will next play on Tuesday in a doubleheader against the University at Buffalo in Buffalo, set to begin at 2 p.m.

desantmj13@bonaventure.edu