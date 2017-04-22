Phillips, Baker propel Bonnies to sweep

By Mike DeSanto

Sports Editor

The St. Bonaventure University baseball team picked up a sweep in Friday’s doubleheader against the George Mason Patriots, winning game one 2-1 and the second 7-4.

In game one, the two teams nearly came away even in hits, with the Bonnies getting six and the Patriots getting five. The Patriots left three extra runners on base compared to the Bonnies, 7-4.

The game opened with a trade of a run a piece in the first inning. The Bonnies got a runner into scoring position in the form junior shortstop Cole Peterson, who singled and then stole second, setting up junior pitcher Aaron Phillips for an RBI single.

The Patriots followed in the bottom half with a run of their own, beginning with a double by junior shortstop Michael Smith, who was brought home by redshirt sophomore left fielder Brady Acker.

Both teams would be held scoreless over the next few innings, until the Bonnies finally broke through in the sixth. Junior left fielder Ryan MacCarrick picked up a double to get a runner on, followed by a walk to Peterson and a wild pitch that moved both runners up. Phillips then took advantage of the opportunity, helping himself out again with a sacrifice fly out.

The Patriots couldn’t manage to score another run and the Bonnies secured the win in game one.

Phillips tossed a complete game for the Bonnies, allowing one run on five hits and four walks, while striking out nine.

Senior Tyler Zombro started for the Patriots in game one, going a full nine innings and giving up two runs on six hits and two walks.

The second game saw the Bonnies (18-14, 9-5 A10) out hit the Patriots (17-23, 6-5 A10) 14-11, while the Patriots left 11 runners on the base during the game.

The Bonnies scored the first three runs of the game, getting two in the second inning and one in third. Redshirt freshman catcher Ben MacDonald picked up the two in the second on a single to center, while MacCarrick added the run in the third when he smacked a solo home run.

However, the Patriots responded with four runs between the sixth and seventh innings (three in the sixth and one in the seventh) to take a 4-3 lead. Freshman catcher Logan Driscoll (solo) and sophomore first baseman Tim Quinn (two-run) delivered the three run sixth with a pair of home runs. Driscoll would also come across to score in the seventh thanks to a single by junior designated hitter Trevor Kelly.

The Patriots carried their 4-3 lead into the ninth inning, but the Bonnies had other ideas for the game’s result. After a runner reached base, senior designated hitter T.J. Baker cracked a two-run home run to give the Bonnies the lead. MacCarrick and Peterson each were able to add insurance runs later in the inning, with a single and sacrifice fly, respectively.

The Bonnies kept the Patriots silent in the bottom half, clinching the sweep.

Freshman Casey Vincent got the mound to start for the Bonnies, throwing six innings and surrendering four runs on nine hits and four walks.

The Patriots sent sophomore Zach Mort to the hill, getting eight innings of four run, 10 hit and one walk ball from him.

The Bonnies will next play on Sunday against George Mason at 1 p.m.

