Celebrity performances not needed at Bona’s

By Brandon Fields

Opinion Editor

This past weekend, I visited the University at Buffalo. This school is known for having huge names for its fall and spring concerts. It can usually muster up huge names in music that Bona’s simply cannot match.

While I was there, I discovered the line-up for its Spring Fest, and I didn’t think the line-up was too shabby considering Bona’s hasn’t had a big-name performer since Sean Kingston and Mike Posner graced the school with their musical talents in 2010 and 2011. Hitting the stage at UB this year are Wiz Khalifa, Hippie Sabotage and Zara. To me, it sounded like a solid concert, but the overwhelming consensus on campus was the performers were sub-par. But is it really necessary to have the biggest names perform at a institutions end of the year celebration?

After attending Bona’s, I have learned that it is unnecessary to spend large amounts of money on big -name artist to have a good time. Yes, having an artist like Wiz Khalifa or Travis Scott are nice for mere entertainment, but the status of the artist means nothing.

I am currently a junior and have witnessed two Spring Weekends here at St. Bonaventure, and both have given me more positive memories than I could have asked for. Spring Weekend or Spring Fest, whatever the respective institution calls the event, is not about the artist, but rather they are about moments.

Yes, having a big celebrity perform sounds nice, and it gives you something to brag about to friends, but that’s all it is worth. Unless you are actually a fan of a particular artist, having a prominent artist come only means you can go and tell peers about the cool and popular artist that came to perform.

At Bona’s, we have small bands and DJs perform, kickball to play, inflatables brought in and all the fried Oreos you could dream of. All of the fun activities combined with a campus-wide excitement are cause for a fun time year after year.

Having a successful spring celebration doesn’t depend on the artist. Bonnies for years will talk about their Spring Weekend stories and none of them will say they had Drake or Beyonce perform. What I am trying to say is as a small school, we make due and have a great time regardless of who is performing.

I think my peers at larger state and private institutions have lost sight of this ideology and have gotten too concerned about who is performing rather than enjoying themselves regardless.