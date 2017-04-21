Bonnies lose seventh road game at Richmond

By Dave Malchak

Staff Writer

On Friday afternoon, the St. Bonaventure University women’s lacrosse team lost at Richmond, 15-1, continuing its recent offensive struggles.

The Bonnies (3-10, 1-4 A10) struggled in the first half, trailing 10-0 at the end of the first half. Richmond’s (10-5, 5-2 A10) junior attack/midfielder Kim Egizi scored three goals in the first half, adding another in the second half.

Freshman attack Sam Geiersbach contributed three goals, as well as an assist, for Richmond. Sophomore attack Marissa Brown provided Richmond with six assists over the course of the game.

The Bonnies got their goal from junior attack Gabrielle Bradley with 9:04 left in the game.

Junior Morgan Conroy got the start in net for the Bonnies, making 19 saves and allowing 14 goals for a .576 save percentage. Conroy ranks first in the Atlantic 10 in saves per game.

Freshman Megan Gianforte started for Richmond, stopping four shots and allowing no goals, improving her already fourth ranked goals-against-average of 9.57.

The Bonnies next game will be at VCU on April 23, at 4 p.m.

