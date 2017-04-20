Lax finds strength in seniors

By Dave Malchak

Staff Writer

On offense, senior midfielder pair Scarlet Jaworski and Taylor Fallon led the St. Bonaventure University women’s lacrosse team this season.

One of the largest areas of difficulty for the team was scoring goals on offense. However, these two seniors were steadfast and consistent with their contributions.

The Bonnies are currently 3-10, with a 1-4 record in conference play as of April 19, coming off a loss to the conference-leading University of Massachusetts.

According to Atlantic10.com, the Bonnies hold last place in the conference in scoring and shots on goal, but third to last in the standings. They also committed the most turnovers, though on defense they have one of the highest save rates per game and save percentages.

The team has a 37.5 shot percentage, which slowly decreased by a small margin as the season progressed. It currently averages about nine goals per game, out of about 23 shots on goal per game.

Jaworski is a marketing major from Manlius Pebble Hill High School in Jamesville, New York. She holds an 84.4 shot percentage on goal this season.

Jaworski looks forward to conference play, because the level of competition enhances.

“The biggest shift for A10s is probably the mental preparation. This is what the out-of-conference games are physically preparing us for. The teams in the A10 are the teams we play every year and the teams that we want to beat the most,” Jaworski said.

Jaworski led the team in goals in the last two games with two against the University of Massachusetts and four against Duquesne University.

“For the most part, I am pleased with my performance this season. There are times where I made mistakes and wish I could have contributed more in certain games. But, there’s nothing I can do about those games now except learn from them and move on to the next one,” Jaworski said.

She had nine multiple-goal games, and has matched her season high of four twice. She played in all 13 games and leads the team with 27 goals, tying her former high from last year with four games left to play.

As a senior, Jaworski knows her time left at St. Bonaventure University is short. She said she is saddened, but realizes that it has to come to an end sometime. She also said she looks forward to watching her younger teammates succeed in the future.

“I will probably continue to play in open leagues during the summer and summer tournaments, because I will miss the sport a lot,” Jaworski said.

Fellow senior Taylor Fallon is also from Jamesville, New York, and attended Jamesville-Dewitt High School.

Fallon, a chemistry major, has played all 13 games too, with 22 goals total. She had a team- leading 34 goals last year.

Fallon had two strong performances at the turn of last month with four goals against George Washington University and another five against George Mason University, both of which were conference games.

“Realizing lacrosse won’t be a part of our life anymore is really unimaginable still at this point with four games left, but I wouldn’t want to step off the field for the last time with any other group of seniors,” Fallon said.

Overall, the Bonnies still have four games that remain in their season, each of which are conference games in the Atlantic 10. Next on the schedule for Friday April 21, is Richmond.

malchada16@bonaventure.edu