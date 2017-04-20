Junior class to celebrate prom

By Christina Root

News Editor

The class of 2018 will celebrate Junior Prom this week, beginning tonight.

The weekend will kick-off with a casual evening at the Rathskeller. From 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., students can participate in the red-carpet themed event.

Despite the dressed-up theme, Friday night is meant to be a casual, relaxing evening.

After a laid-back Friday evening, students will attend a formal night at the Old Library restaurant in Olean. Contrasting the previous evening, guests should be prepared to dress formally. Saturday night will be themed around the styles and traditions of the 1920s. Bus transportation will be available to the Old Library from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., and available back to campus from 11:15 p.m. to midnight.

Students will be given the opportunity to wind down after the weekend at an afternoon brunch, also held at the Old Library. The event will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Bus transportation will not be provided.

According to Beth Palumbo, assistant director of the Center for Activities, Recreation and Leadership, purchase of a ticket will allow entry into all three events.

Students who purchased tickets will need to bring both student ID and a valid state license for admission into each event.

rootcm14@bonaventure.edu