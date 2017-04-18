Long lead Bonnies to seventh place finish

By Ryan Signorino

Staff Writer

Junior Corey Long finished 12th at the Rhode Island Invitational at Quidnessett Country Club as the St. Bonaventure University golf team came in seventh out of 14 teams.

Long finished the first day of competition in second place and as one of two golfers under par after posting a score of 71-72 through the first two rounds.

Junior Patrick Sheerer also contributed, going 70-80, and going into the second day of competition in 20th place. Freshmen Nolan Ditcher and Zach Chaddock posted scores of 79-86 and 82-78, respectively, while sophomore Brent Morgan added a 79-82.

The team finished day one with a cumulative score of 605, good for a tie for seventh along with Central Connecticut University and St. Peter’s University.

After the second day of competition, the team’s overall score was 910, just two points off sixth place Delaware University.

Chaddock paced the team on Tuesday with a 74 to finish with a score of 234, Long ended with a 79 to put his score at 222 and Sheerer scored a 230 and tied for 30th, while Ditcher scored 231 and placed 31st. Morgan finished with a score of 237.

This invitational was the last tournament before the team heads to Florida for the Atlantic 10 Championships from April 28-30 at Grand Cypress Resort in Orlando, Florida.

signorra15@bonaventure.edu