Do Not Walk Away From Me
By Vonna Simons
Do not walk away from me.
I am your sister.
I am the soul created to bring you joy.
I am the smile that forms for you when you can not form one for yourself.
I am the laughter you seek when the world has got you down.
Do not walk away from me.
I see your potential.
I see your wants and needs.
I see how much your dreams mean to you.
I see what you can not see in yourself.
Do not walk away from me.
Friendship.
Loyalty.
Honestly.
Joy.
Happiness.
A life time.
That’s what I am.
I am your friend.
I am your spiritual sister.
I am who you need me to be.
Do not walk away from me.
Walk with me, friend.