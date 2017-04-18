By Vonna Simons

Do not walk away from me.

I am your sister.

I am the soul created to bring you joy.

I am the smile that forms for you when you can not form one for yourself.

I am the laughter you seek when the world has got you down.

Do not walk away from me.

I see your potential.

I see your wants and needs.

I see how much your dreams mean to you.

I see what you can not see in yourself.

Do not walk away from me.

Friendship.

Loyalty.

Honestly.

Joy.

Happiness.

A life time.

That’s what I am.

I am your friend.

I am your spiritual sister.

I am who you need me to be.

Do not walk away from me.

Walk with me, friend.