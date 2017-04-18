Bonnies pick up road doubleheader win

By Mike DeSanto

The St. Bonaventure University baseball team headed to Bucknell Tuesday afternoon and left with a pair of wins, sweeping the doubleheader 5-4 and 7-4, respectively.

In game one, the Bonnies and Bison nearly matched each other, 11-10 in favor of the Bonnies. Both teams also struggled to drive home runners, with the Bison leaving 13 and the Bonnies leaving 12 on base.

The Bison took an early lead, 3-1, through the first four innings. Junior second baseman Keifer Rawlings drove in all three runs for the Bison, with one in the third inning on a single to left and two coming on another single, this one with the bases loaded, in the fourth.

But the Bonnies responded with three runs in the fifth inning to claim the lead. Junior right fielder Dave Vaccaro opened the scoring with a single to score junior shortstop Cole Peterson, who had previously doubled and moved to third on a wild pitch. The Bonnies then loaded the bases on a single and a walk, allowing a run to score when senior center fielder Taishi Terashima was hit by a pitch. Junior designated hitter Matt Eastman completed the fifth inning scoring with a fielder’s choice, bringing home junior first baseman Aaron Phillips.

The teams each scored one additional run and the Bonnies secured the win when the game ended after eight innings.

Junior Brandon Schlimm took the mound in game one for the Bonnies, throwing two-and-one-third innings and surrendering one run on five hits and one walk.

Freshman Tyler Wincig tossed four innings of one run and six hit ball for the Bison in his start.

The second game, which lasted just six innings, saw the Bonnies out hit the Bison 7-3.

The Bonnies offense clicked early, as all seven of their runs were scored within the first two innings. Phillips started with a sacrifice fly out with the bases loaded, scoring one. But senior designated hitter would unload the bases in the following at bat, hitting a three-run home run to put the Bonnies up 4-0.

The following inning, Peterson brought home a run on a single, which Phillips promptly followed with a double to left field, scoring two runs and complete the teams’ scoring for the day.

The Bison attempted a comeback in the bottom of the fifth, breaking up the shutout by scoring four runs. Despite posting two quick outs, the Bison picked up two runs when senior center fielder tripled to left centerfield. The other two runs came courtesy of a double from senior third baseman Sam Clark, following a walk.

But this is as close as the Bison would get, as the game ended with a Bonnies win.

Redshirt freshman James Wetter started for the Bonnies, going four-and-two-third innings and allowing four runs on two hits, four walks and five strikeouts.

Sophomore Christian Tailor went one inning for the Bison, giving up four runs on three hits and one walk.

The Bonnies will next play on April 21-23 on the road against George Mason, with the opening game set to start on 3 p.m.

