Bonnies swept in doubleheader at Wagner

By Mike DeSanto

Sports Editor

The St. Bonaventure University baseball team was swept by the Wagner Seahawks in a road doubleheader Friday, losing the first game 6-5 and the second 4-1.

The Seahawks out hit the Bonnies in game one 11-9, while the Bonnies missed scoring opportunities by leaving 12 runners on base over the course of the game. Sophomore first baseman Phil Capra led the way for the Seahawks, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

The teams traded runs in the second inning, but two runs in the third put the Seahawks up 3-1. Both runs came when Capra knocked a single into right field with the bases loaded.

While the Seahawks would add two runs between the sixth and seventh innings, the Bonnies kept pace by scoring four runs between the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. Two of the four runs came courtesy of senior second baseman Jared Baldinelli, one on a sixth inning fielder’s choice and the other on an eighth inning single.

The game stayed tied heading into the bottom of the ninth, but it would not take long for the Seahawks to strike. A walk and two hit by pitches loaded the bases for Capra, who promptly sent another single into the right field, bring home a run for the walk-off win.

Junior Aaron Phillips started on the mound, going six-and-two-thirds innings and allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits and one walk.

Senior Danny Marsh got the start for the Seahawks, throwing five-and-one-third innings and surrendering three (two earned) on six hits and two walks.

In game two, the Bonnies (14-14) were able to out hit the Seahawks (10-17) 7-5, but again struggled to drive in runs, leaving 11 runners stranded.

The Bonnies struck first when senior center fielder Taishi Terashima hit a sacrifice fly in the second inning to bring home Phillips.

However, the Seahawks tied the game in the fourth inning, then took control with three runs in the fifth.

Despite the Seahawks getting one runner into scoring position at second, the Bonnies were able to get two outs quickly. But sophomore third baseman Anthony Pecora kept the inning alive by working a walk, setting up a three-run home run for junior left fielder Anthony Godino.

Both teams shut each other out for the remainder of the game and the Seahawks secured the doubleheader sweep.

Freshman Casey Vincent had the mound for game two for the Bonnies, tossing six innings while letting up four runs on five hits and three walks.

The Seahawks started senior Austin Goeke in game two, getting six innings of one run, five hit and three walk ball from the right-hander.

The Bonnies will next play on April 18 when they travel to Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, to take on Bucknell in a doubleheader.

desantmj13@bonaventure.edu