Bonnies clipped by Minutewomen on road

The St. Bonaventure University women’s lacrosse team took a loss against the University of Massachusetts Minutewomen today, losing 19-5 at home in Atlantic 10 play.

The Minutewomen began the game with eight consecutive goals, and with 14 minutes left in the first half, junior attack Gabrielle Bradley beat the Minutewomen goalkeeper, freshman Lauren Hiller, and scored the first goal for the Bonnies, with an assist from sophomore midfielder Katherine Yoder.

The Minutewomen started the second half of the game with six goals, but the Bonnies fought hard and eventually scored four.

Sophomore midfielder Rylee Arnold scored an unassisted goal at the 23-minute mark for the Bonnies, bringing the score to 14-2 in the beginning of the second half.

In the last seven minutes of the game, three more goals found the net for the Bonnies.

Freshman midfielder Destinee Johnson, assisted by freshman midfielder Hannah Nagowski, scored once, followed by two goals for senior midfielder Scarlet Jaworski, with one unassisted and the other assisted on by senior attack Rachel Perla.

Redshirt sophomore midfielder Kiley Anderson led the Minutewomen with five goals on six shots taken.

Junior Morgan Conroy made 17 saves on 34 shots in goal for the Bonnies, while the Bonnies converted five of the 20 shots they took, grabbing 21 groundballs and picking up eight clears.

Hiller stopped five of the seven shots she faced, before giving way to junior Aileen Kelly. Kelly made five saves on eight shots.

The Bonnies will be traveling to Virginia for their next two A10 games, playing Richmond on April 21 and VCU on April 23.

