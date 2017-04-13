Bonnies battle for first conference win

By Kiley O’Donnell

Sports Assignment Editor

The St. Bonaventure University women’s lacrosse team picked up its first Atlantic 10 win of the season today, defeating the Duquesne Dukes 13-11.

During the first half, the Bonnies put together five straight goals to take an 8-3 lead.

After the start of the second, the Dukes charged back with four goals of their own, cutting the Brown and White lead to one with a score of 9-8.

Halfway through the second, sophomore midfielder Rylee Arnold converted for her second goal of the game while senior attack/midfielder Maddison Appel followed shortly after with one of her own, making the score 11-8.

After a late surge by the Dukes, senior midfielder Scarlet Jaworski capitalized on the Bonnies being up one player and netted her fourth goal of the day. Sophomore attack Olivia McDonald also scored for her second, making the lead 13-11 as the Bonnies held on for the win.

Senior midfielder Kaitlyn DeHaven topped the Dukes with three goals on five shots, while sophomore attack Megan Buettner added two of her own.

Senior Jalen Middlebrooks finished with a game-leading five groundballs.

Junior Morgan Conroy tended the net for the Bonnies and made 17 saves, nine coming in the second half.

Junior Emily McMinimee was in net for the Dukes, stopping 10 of her 23 shots faced.

The Bonnies will host the University of Massachusetts at the Marra Athletics Fields Complex on Sat. April 15 for a 12 p.m. start.

