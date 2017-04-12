By Vonna Simons

Inward beauty is in the eyes of the beholder.

The unique touch of some one’s naturalness.

Could it be the base of one’s voice or the warmth of their hands?

Or maybe the softness in their eyes and the cool wave of their rhythm.

Creative aspects of silent talent keeps the soul alive and wandering.

It causes the mind to develop to its fullest potential.

The beauty of talent is one many have and few take advantage of.

It is the complete opposite of calmness.

The loud fascination of art and it’s true meaning.

Beauty is found in your hair, eyes, nose, lips or even your cheek bones.

It is the complete opposite of calmness.

It is in the eye of the beholder.