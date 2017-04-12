Bonnies second, Ditcher third at Golf Classic

By Alfonso De Falco

Staff Writer

The St. Bonaventure University golf team participated in the Colonial Golf Classic at Montour Heights Country Club on Monday and Tuesday. The Bonnies finished second overall, which freshman Nolan Ditcher tying for third individually.

Tournament host Robert Morris took the victory with a score of 605. The Bonnies led Monday with a score of 305, but Robert Morris was able to rally back on Tuesday. The Bonnies finished with 619.

Ditcher was the tournament leader after the first round, but was two shots back from Conner Watt (of Humber College) after the second. Ditcher finished with a 72-78/150, which is his career-best.

Other top performers during the Golf Classic were Corey Long and Matt Abendroth, who both tied for 13th out of 55 overall competitors. Long scored 78-79, totaling 157, while Abendroth scored 81-76, totaling 157 as well. Abdendroth’s 76 was the lowest score for the Bonnies on the second day.

Junior Patrick Sheerer was able to produce the second best score of the second day for the Bonnies with a 73 on Tuesday. Sheerer went for 78 on Monday, totaling 151 and placed sixth overall for the week.

The Bonnies will have one more invitational before heading to Orlando, Florida for the Atlantic 10 Championship. They will be traveling to North Kingston, Rhode Island, on April 17 and 18 for the Rhode Island Invitational.

defalcaa13@bonaventure.edu