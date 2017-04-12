Bonnies-Purple Eagles split two-game series

By Jonathan Sawyer

Sports Associate Editor

St. Bonaventure Bonnies 12 Niagara Purple Eagles 8

The Bonnies (10-25, 1-5) snapped a four-game losing streak with the victory over the Purple Eagles (9-16), starting with sophomore shortstop Alissa Karjel coming up to plate in the bottom of the first inning and driving in the first run of the game. The Bonnies would go on to add three more runs, but weren’t finished.

It was the bottom of the fifth inning and the Bonnies had an 8 to 6 lead when sophomore first basemen Alexandra Piergustavo launched a homer over the left field fence. That was her sixth of the season.

The next inning, senior center fielder Desiree Gonzalez sent one over the left field fence as well to knock home a two-run home run, to put the score at 12-6.

The Purple Eagles would score two in the top half of the seventh, but senior pitcher Kristen Hickling would get out of the inning to secure the win. Sam Wood (2-1) would pick up the victory for the Bonnies, going 6.2 innings, allowing eight runs (four earned) on 15 hits, a strikeout and a walk.

Niagara Purple Eagles 5 St. Bonaventure Bonnies 2

In game two, the bats and runs would slow down, with the first and only runs for the Bonnies came off the bat of Gonzalez again, as she would send another one out of the park for a two-run home run.

In the top half of the fourth inning the Purple Eagles would take the lead when sophomore outfielder Jennifer Szilagyi would single to center driving in the tying and go-ahead run. From their the Purple Eagles would add two more runs in the fifth inning and would rely on defense to bring home the win.

In the final two innings, the Bonnies would leave five runners in scoring position. Freshman Rylee Hehir (1-10) went six innings, allowing five earns runs on seven hits, striking out six and walking three. Hickling would come in for relief, striking out one of the four batters faced.

Sophomore Sierra Bertrand (6-5) pitched a complete game for the Purple Eagles, allowing two earned runs on six hits, mowing down 10 batters and walking four.

UP NEXT:

The Bonnies will take on the Saint Joseph’s Hawks in a three-game series between Friday and Saturday. On Friday, first pitch of the doubleheader is set for 1 p.m. and next game scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday’s game will be a 12 p.m. start.