Home runs, walk-off highlights Bonnies doubleheader

By Mike DeSanto

Sports Editor

The St. Bonaventure University baseball team split its doubleheader against the Niagara Purple Eagles, winning the first game 5-1 and dropping the second 2-1 in eight innings. Both games were set to be played in seven innings.

In game one, the Bonnies equaled the Purple Eagles in hits with six each, but the Purple Eagles struggled to drive home runs, leaving eight on base over the course of the game.

The Bonnies struck early for their runs, scoring four runs in the first inning. After junior designated hitter Aaron Phillips singled and got out on a fielder’s choice that allowed sophomore center fielder Sam Fuller to reach base, junior shortstop Cole Peterson singled and moved Fuller over to third. Junior right fielder Dave Vaccaro then proceeded to unload the bases with a three-run home run to put the Bonnies up 3-0.

But the first inning scoring was not quite over, as senior first baseman T.J. Baker stepped to the plate after Vaccaro and smacked a home run of his own to add the final run of the inning.

Phillips added an insurance run in the top of the seventh, doubling to left field to score junior Ryan MacCarrick, who had come in to pinch run for senior catcher Tommy LaCongo.

The Purple Eagles got their only run of the game in the bottom of the seventh on a bases loaded throwing error by junior second baseman Ryan O’Conner, allowing junior Julian Gallup to score. But the Purple Eagles would fall short following the run, with the Bonnies securing the win.

Junior Brandon Schlimm made his return from an elbow injury, getting the start on the mound for the Bonnies and pitching one scoreless inning with two hits allowed. Redshirt freshman Brian Pulli picked up the win, holding the Purple Eagles to no runs and two hits in three innings of work.

The Purple Eagles started sophomore Tyler Howard, who threw three innings and gave up four runs on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

In game two, the Bonnies (14-12) out hit the Purple Eagles (17-11) 9-4, but left 11 runners on base throughout the game.

The Purple Eagles started the scoring in the second inning, taking a 1-0 when freshman second baseman Michael Gabriele singled to right, driving home redshirt junior right fielder Trevor McCauley.

But the Bonnies would finally break through to tie the game in the sixth when a wild pitch allowed Phillips, who had walked, to reach third and Baker, who had singled, to score.

The game remained tied through the seventh inning, sending the game to extra innings.

However, it would not remain in extras for long, as in the bottom of the eighth the Purple Eagles ended it. With runners on first and second with one out, McCauley singled to center field and freshman first baseman Peter Battaglia came around to score, giving the Purple Eagles the walk-off win.

Freshman Donovan Moffat got the start on the mound for the Bonnies, going two innings and letting up one run on two hits and two walks.

Senior Austin Miller took the mound for the Purple Eagles giving them four innings and surrendering five hits and no runs with a pair of strikeouts.

The Bonnies will take on Wagner on the road in a doubleheader on Friday, set to begin at noon.

