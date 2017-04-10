Softball shutout to end the weekend

By Kiley O’Donnell

Sports Assignment Editor

The. St. Bonaventure University softball team dropped their third straight game to the Dayton Flyers during an Atlantic 10 matchup.

Freshman Sam Wood started at the mound for the Bonnies, making her first start for the Brown and White.

Wood went four scoreless innings until the Flyers converted five runs in the fifth and six innings. Wood pitched a complete game, a season high for her.

The Flyers picked up their runs thanks to an error by senior second baseman Kiera Lorenzo, which allowed two runs to score, and sacrifices from senior pitcher Manda Cash (fly out), junior third baseman Kailee Budicin (fly out) and senior right fielder Gabrielle Snyder (ground out).

The Bonnies had a late rally in the seventh; however they would leave the bases loaded after a strikeout and pop-up.

Cash threw a complete game for the Flyers, giving up four hits and walking one, while striking out six Bonnies.

Sophomore shortstop Alissa Karjel picked up a multi-hit day the Bonnies with a single and double.

The team will host Niagara on Wednesday for a non-conference doubleheader. The games will be played at 3 and 5 p.m.

