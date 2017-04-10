Lacrosse held to one goal in loss

By Dave Malchak

Staff Writer

On Sunday afternoon, the St. Bonaventure women’s lacrosse team lost 13 to 1 at the Davidson Wildcats. The Bonnies (2-9, 0-3) resumed conference play after Friday’s game versus Saint Joseph’s was cancelled.

The Wildcats out shot the Bonnies which led them to a comfortable 7-0 advantage. Wildcat’s senior attack Annie Brockett earned herself a hat-trick in the first half. She would go on to add three more in the second half.

Senior attack/mid-fielder Rachel Perla found junior attack Gabrielle Bradley who scored the Bonnies only goal of the game in the first five minutes of the second half.

The Bonnies will host both the Duquesne Dukes Thursday April 15 at 3 p.m. and the Massachusetts Minutewomen Saturday April 15 at 12 p.m.

malchada16@bonaventure.edu