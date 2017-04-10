Bonnies women defeat Marist; Men blanked on Senior day

By Alfonso De Falco

Staff Writer

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies women’s tennis team defeated Marist University on Senior Day 4 to 1. The men also played, but were unsuccessful, losing to Marist 4 to 0.

Seniors Mara Martinez-Santori and Lauren Doversola were able to pick up wins in doubles and singles action in their last home game in a Bonnies Uniform. Martinez-Santori teamed up with Gabriella Bowe for a 6-0 clean sweep win while Doversola teamed with Clara Herberts won in nail-biter 7-6.

Looking at singles action, Martinez-Santori, at No.1, dropped her first set, 4-6, but was able to come back in the final two sets, winning 7-5 and 6-2. Doversola was able to sweep her opponent, 7-5 and 6-3. Gabriella was able to add on winning her singles matchup, 6-4 and 6-1.

For the men, Marist was able to win all three doubles. The team of Victor Blanco and Hector Martinez had a close matchup at the No. 1 doubles but lost in the final strech, 7-5. Lukas Linden Malmberg/Gulliermo Garcia and senior Hristo Hristov/John Ruthkowski lost in their respective doubles matchup.

In singles action, the men struggled as they lost all singles matchups as well. Blanco played a close matchup as the No. 1 singles and Malmberg as the No. 3 singles played a tough matchup by scores of 6-4 in each set

The women finish end their season on a two game winning streak at 7-16, while the men end their regular season at 8-14. Both teams will have time to prepare for the Atlantic 10 Championship held in Florida on April 26.

