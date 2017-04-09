Club baseball wins first two games

By Mike DeSanto

Sports Editor

The St. Bonaventure University club baseball team picked up its first two wins in team history Sunday evening, defeating the University of Rochester club team 8-5 and 20-5, respectively.

Sophomore Garrett Johnston sparked the offense in game one, hitting an inside the park home run to get things going. Senior Chris Bloom added an RBI of his own when he doubled to left field, and so did freshman Steve Mull, who doubled to center field to plate two runs.

Rochester scored all five of its runs in the last three innings, getting to freshman Mike Sullivan, who was able to hold on for the save.

Senior Tyler Woscek got the start on the mound in game one, going four shutout innings and striking out five to earn the victory.

“It was good to pick up the win and get our first two wins of the year; feels great to get the program moving in the right direction,” Woscek said. “Everybody contributed, which was also huge.”

In the second game, Bonaventure scored early and often, getting four runs in the first inning, followed by three in the second and then five more in the third inning. Mull highlighted the offense with another double, this one of the ground rule variety, to plate two more runs.

After contributing with his arm in the first game, Woscek helped with his bat in the second. Woscek went three-for-three during the rally, scoring three times.

Bonaventure extended the lead even further late in the game, as senior Chris Travis worked a bases loaded walk to score a run, which Johnston followed with an infield single. Junior Drew Ward drove in a run of his own with a single, reaching base for the fourth time in his six at bats, as did freshman Mitch DiPirro.

As the bases remained loaded, Sullivan walked and Mull finished the day offensively with an RBI single.

Freshman Joe Ceraulo earned the win in game two, going three innings and allowing three runs (all unearned), striking out four in the win.

“Having Ty pick up our first ever win in game one removed a lot of pressure, and going in already up 4-0 when I took the hill was great,” Ceraulo said. “Our pitchers threw strikes all day and hit their spots, and the lineup raked.”

The team will return to the field on April 22 and 23 when they play the University at Buffalo at home.

desantmj13@bonaventure.edu