Bonnies win series after splitting doubleheader

By Mike DeSanto

Sports Editor

The St. Bonaventure University baseball team split Sunday’s doubleheader against the Rhode Island Rams, losing the first game 8-4 and winning the second 7-5. The Bonnies took two of three from the Rams over the weekend.

I thought we out played them in game one and game three,” head coach Larry Sudbrook said. “In game two, I thought we were one pitch away or one hit away from possibly winning that ball game too.”

In game one, the Bonnies out hit the Rams nine to eight, but each left eight runners on base.

The teams got the scoring going early, combining for seven runs in the first three innings, with the Rams holding a 5-2 lead. The Rams five runs included three RBIs for redshirt senior third baseman Matt O’Neal on a two-run home run and an RBI triple in his first two at bats.

The Bonnies continued to try to chip their way back into the game, but the Rams never let them back in. Both teams traded a run apiece in the sixth, but the Rams put the game out of reach for good in the ninth, scoring two runs on a wild pitch and a sacrifice ground out to make it a four-run game.

Freshman Murphy O’Brien started game one for the Bonnies, going four innings and allowing five runs (four earned) on three hits and four walks with three strikeouts.

Redshirt junior Matt Murphy got the game one start for the Rams, going six innings and surrendering four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks, striking out two.

In game two, the Bonnies (13-11, 7-5 A10) out hit the Rams (15-13, 6-2) again, this time 10 to nine. The Rams left nine runners on base in game two.

The game stayed scoreless through the first three-and-a-half innings, but the Bonnies broke out in the bottom of the fourth.

The Bonnies’ half of the fourth saw them score six runs to take a 6-0 lead over the Rams. The first two runs came home on a throwing error and an RBI single by senior catcher Tommy LaCongo. But the big blow came when, with the bases loaded and two out, junior left fielder Ryan MacCarrick smacked the ball to left field and over the wall for a grand slam.

The Rams got two runs back in the fifth on a two-run single by junior center fielder Jordan Powell, however the Bonnies added a run back on a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

The Rams made a push in the ninth to come back, scoring three runs. Redshirt junior second baseman Chris Hess and Powell each picked up RBI singles with the bases loaded, followed by a sacrifice ground out by senior catcher Martin Figueroa.

But the Bonnies were able to work through the jam and secure the win.

Freshman Casey Vincent threw eight innings for the Bonnies, giving up two runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt the reason we won these two games in this series is because [junior] Aaron Phillips and Casey Vincent pitched great,” Sudbrook said. “His (Vincent) first outing as a freshman, like any freshman, he was nervous, wasn’t very good. His second outing he was a little better, but still not great, and since then he’s been pretty good every outing.”

Freshman Vitaly Jangols tossed four-and-one-third innings for the Rams, letting up seven runs (all unearned) on seven hits and two walks.

The Bonnies will return to the field on Tuesday at Niagara for a doubleheader, beginning at 2 p.m.

desantmj13@bonaventure.edu