Piergustavo’s homers not enough for Bonnies

By Kiley O’Donnell

Sports Assignment Editor

The St. Bonaventure University softball team dropped both of their games against the Dayton Flyers today in an Atlantic 10 doubleheader.

Sophomore first baseman Alexandra Piergustavo slammed a three-run homerun in each game, improving to five home runs on the season, good for the team lead.

During the first game, two go-ahead singles from junior second baseman Hailey Blencowe and freshman outfielder Elizabeth Enovitch set up Piergustavo for her first home run of the day.

Dayton then went on to score six straight, taking a commanding 8-4 lead.

Freshman Rylee Hehir took the mound for the Bonnies during the first game, pitching six innings and converting for three strikeouts. Enovitch recorded her first three hit game as a Bonnie, tallying her third multi-hit game this season.

Dayton was led in game one by junior pitcher Manda Cash, who went two-for-four with three RBIs, and threw a complete game, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits with 10 strikeouts.

The Bonnies went on to drop the game 9-4.

For game two, another Piergustavo three-run home run put the Bonnies on the board, despite Dayton going on to score 11 runs during the game, which ended after five innings.

Senior pitcher Gabrielle Snyder led Dayton with a three-for-four day with three RBIs and two runs scored. Snyder also threw a complete game, surrendering three runs on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

Piergustavo now leads the team with 23 RBI’s on the season, adding on six during the doubleheader.

Senior Kristin Hickling started for the Bonnies, pitching for 2.1 innings before being relieved by sophomore Molly Hennessy.

The Bonnies will take on Dayton tomorrow for game three at noon.

