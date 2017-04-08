Phillips, Bonnies hand URI first A10 loss

By Mike DeSanto

Sports Editor

The St. Bonaventure University baseball team opened its weekend series against Rhode Island Saturday afternoon, defeating the Rams 5-2 and handing them their first Atlantic 10 loss of the season. The Bonnies have now won five straight games.

The Bonnies (12-10, 6-4 A10) out hit the Rams (14-12, 5-1 A10) seven to five, limiting their runners left on base to five, compared to the Rams eight.

Junior Aaron Phillips pulled double duty for the Bonnies, throwing eight-and-two-thirds innings, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks with seven strikeouts. Phillips also went four-for-four with three RBI singles to help his own cause.

“Everyone has to chip in on days like this. [Junior shortstop] Cole Peterson made a great play with runners at second and third and two outs, but the story of the game was Aaron Phillips,” Bonnies head coach Larry Sudbrook said. “He was one pitch away from going the distance and he got four hits and [three] RBIs. So obviously he was the story of the game, but it was a great team effort.”

After trading runs with the Rams through the first four innings, the Bonnies held a 2-1 lead. Phillips drive in both RBIs for the Bonnies, while the Rams run came on a solo home run by redshirt senior third baseman Matt O’Neil.

But, in the sixth inning, the Bonnies offense broke out. Peterson led off the inning by drawing a walk, then stealing second base during the at bat of junior right fielder Dave Vaccaro, who struck out. Stepping to the plate next was senior first baseman T.J. Baker, who had struck out in his previous two at bats of the game.

However, Baker would not be fooled in this at bat, as he struck the ball deep into left field and over the wall for a two-run home run, extending the Bonnies lead to 4-1.

“That guy throws hard. The first couple times through the lineup he got a lot of hitters on our team who are good fastball hitter to swing and miss,” Sudbrook said. “So for Baker to keep battling and then turnaround and hit the two-run homer, he adjusted to what the guy was doing.”

O’Neil knocked home one run in the eighth inning for the Rams, but Phillips responded in the bottom half with an RBI of his own.

The Rams would not get any closer to the lead in the ninth and the Bonnies secure the victory.

Junior Nick Johnson started for the Rams, going five-and-two-thirds innings and allowing four runs on six hits and three walks, while striking out seven.

The Bonnies and Rams will finish the weekend series Sunday with a doubleheader, beginning at 11 a.m.

