Bonnies rugby place 4th and 6th in home tourney

By Alfonso De Falco

Staff Writer

After winning the championship last year, St. Bonaventure University was unsuccessful in repeating as champions. The first team for Kutztown was able to capture this year’s championship and did so in dominating fashion.

With the Bonnies, the first side went 2-1 in pool play with wins against both University at Buffalo and Kutztown’s second side, while falling to Wheeling Jesuit’s first team in the first matchup of the day.

Sophomore Christian Artuso and freshman Charles Schwenk led the Bonnies first side in scoring during pool play, scoring four tries a piece. Sophomore Yohendy Martinez was second on the team with three tries.

The Bonnies second side went 1-2 in pool play, winning against Wheeling Jesuit’s second team. Freshman Jaret Williamson led the second team in tries with two. Outside of scoring, Williamson all over the field, making tackles and going into every ruck.

Due to pool seeding after pool play, the Bonnies second side played in the Bowl bracket (5th place), while the first side played in the Cup bracket (1st place). The second side lost to Wheeling Jesuit’s first side 48-12 in the Bowl Championship, placing 6th in the tournament.

For the first side, the Bonnies fell to the University at Buffalo in the Cup bracket semi-finals in a 36-21 loss. They faced Kutztown’s second side in the Plater championship match (3rd place), but were unsuccessful in that as well, placing 4th in the tournament.

The cup championship saw the Kutztown first side face off against University at Buffalo first side. It was a close matchup in the beginning, with a scoreless match in first four minutes, but once Kutztown scored, they did not look back and won 54-0.

It was another strong performance for Kutztown, who went undefeated in the entire tournament.

The Bonnies will look to get back to their winning ways on April 15 in the Can Am 7’s at Fort Niagara State Park, NY.

Trophy Winners

Cup Champions (1st place): Kutztown (A) def. Buffalo (A)

Plate Winners (3rd place): Kutztown (B) def. St. Bonaventure (A)

Bowl Winners (5th place): Wheeling Jesuit (A) def. St. Bonaventure (B)

Shield Winners (7th place): Buffalo (B) def. Wheeling Jesuit (B)

defalcaa13@bonaventure.edu