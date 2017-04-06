XC adjusting to rubber setting

By Kiley O’Donnell

Sports Assignment Editor

This year, the St. Bonaventure University athletic department added track as one of its Division I programs. The team rosters are built up by the university’s men’s and women’s cross-country teams.

From running on the course to running on the track, the atmosphere is a little different, according to sophomore Emily Izydorczak.

Izydorczak, who recently placed second in the 800-meter run at the Houghton Classic, discussed how track has many more components because of the quantity of events to participate in.

“Track is very regimented, and you need organization to move through the events at a quick pace,” said Izydorczak.

Track is a more individualistic sport, Izydorczak said.

There is not a spread of people in the same race, like the beginning of a cross-country race.

“In track we specialize in events, so the other atmospheric difference comes when you are on the line. In cross-country, the whole team is on the line with you because you are all in the same race; in track you could be the only Bonnie in your heat, so it’s only you on the line,” said Izydorczak. “A benefit to this situation is that in the track atmosphere, the whole team is able to cheer you on during your race, and you feel a deep familial support.”

For Izydorczak, the biggest adjustment from a cross-country meet to a track meet is how the atmosphere affects the feel of the races.

To her, the competition differentiates due to the pace of the race.

On the track, it is easier to keep up with how much there is to go and what has been accomplished.

“For me, cross-country is one long race separated by three miles (for the 5k). The 5k on the track has a completely different feel,” said Izydorczak. “There is sort of an intensity created by the regulation of the track. On the track, you can break the race down by 400s, and the goal is to have each one of those be around the same time for each lap. The track feels faster, and that’s the main adjustment between the two.”

While she enjoys participating in both sports, Izydorczak mentioned what unique aspects she likes about cross-country and track.

“I love the predictability and the consistency of the track. To me, racing on the track is more manageable. There are different heats, so you’re not coupled into a race with 100 other runners,” said Izydorczak. “On the other hand, cross country is a beautiful sport because it’s so dynamic. Each course is different, and it’s never boring. Some of the courses are historic; last semester we ran at Gettysburg, and that was super cool.”

Senior Ben Collins of the men’s team discussed how his biggest adjustment switching from cross-country to track is remembering to run your own race.

“It’s so easy to get caught up in what everyone else is doing. If you don’t focus on running your own race, you can end up going out too quick or too slow,” said Collins.

Between the two, he said his favorite part about track is being able to see himself progress.

“In cross-country, many times there are varying conditions which can make it hard to compare times. In track, there are no hills and it’s the same terrain each race. It is really cool to watch your times better and build some confidence,” said Collins.

The men’s and women’s track teams will head to Rochester, New York this Sunday to participate in the Roc City Invite at Nazareth College.

The Bonnies have three more meets until the Atlantic 10 Championships at the University of Massachusetts on May 6-7.

