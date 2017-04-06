Symposium to welcome alumni journalist majors

By Christina Root

News Editor

Next Tuesday, locals and students will be given the opportunity to speak with several accomplished sports journalists at the biennial Dick Joyce Sports Symposium.

Headlined by Bobby Marks, NBA Insider for Yahoo! Sports’ The Vertical, the free event will feature several successful alumni.

The symposium is held every other year and honors the late Dick Joyce ’60, a former sports writer for The Associated Press. The event will be held in the auditorium of the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts.

Mike Vaccaro, ’89, of the New York Post, Donna Ditota ’83, of the Syracuse Post-Standard, Tim Bontemps, ’07, of the Washington Post, and Adrian Wojnarowski, ’91, founder of The Vertical, will also participate in the discussion.

According to an SBU News school-wide email release, the subject of the panel will be “Facts Matter—A Look at the State of the Modern Sports Media.”

Marks, a 1995 graduate of Marist, was previously the general manager of the Brooklyn Nets.

Prior to the discussion, Ditota will be honored on campus with the John Domino Award on Monday. The award recognizes graduates who have excelled in sports reporting and celebrates the work of Domino ’84, who worked for NBC Sports, ESPN and Empire Sports Network. Domino passed away after a battle with cancer in 1994. According to Tom Missel, director of media relations, Domino was instrumental in lobbying administration to purchase video equiptment, ushering the Jandoli School of Communication into the digital era.

Ditota, a Syracuse native and former editor of The Bona Venture, has worked for 20 years as a beat writer for the Syracuse University basketball program. She attended St. Bonaventure on a basketball scholarship and played for four seasons with the Bonnies.

rootcm14@bonaventure.edu