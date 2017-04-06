Spring into Bonas remains a success

By Cameron Pettrone

Staff Writer

The annual Spring into Bonaventure event, which took place Friday, March 31, introduced incoming freshmen and their parents to all that St. Bonaventure has to offer.

The event consisted of group tours of the school and a number of talks for parents presented by staff members.

Constance Whitcomb, the director of the Career and Professional Readiness Center spoke to parents while the students were exploring the university.

“There was a good vibe and plenty of questions,” she said.

One of many presentations given by members of the St. Bonaventure community, hers in particular focused on the journey of the student at the university and the transition after, among other things.

“We talked about internships and the importance of having a career plan,” Whitcomb said. “We talked about finding one’s purpose and how we can help them do that.”

According to Whitcomb, the parents were also very excited about EDGE, the Competitive Edge Certificate program, which was another main focus of her presentation.

Monica Emery, the director of recruitment, was very pleased with how the event turned out.

“It’s extremely fulfilling to see the event come together after weeks of collaboration with offices and individuals across campus. Everyone came together to help produce a great day for future Bonnies and their families,” Emery said.

According to Emery, with a turnout of over 200 admitted students on Friday, the event helps to make the students even more confident with their decision and excited to begin their journey here.

“It’s an exciting day for us in admissions because we connect in person, or reconnect, with families we’ve been working with for two years in the recruitment cycle,” she said.

pettrocj16@bonaventure.edu